MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 244.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MGEE opened at $87.24 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

