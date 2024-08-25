Michael J. Arougheti Sells 15,695 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total transaction of $2,261,649.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ARES opened at $147.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $216,650,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

