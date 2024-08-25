Michael John Silva Sells 29,022 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at $324,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after purchasing an additional 857,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

