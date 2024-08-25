Michael John Silva Sells 29,022 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares in the company, valued at $324,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CCCS opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $13.41.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after purchasing an additional 857,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
