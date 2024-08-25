Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 2,555 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Joseph O’donnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 43,397 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $461,310.11.

VZIO stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,294.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $43,318,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,192,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,080,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,650 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

