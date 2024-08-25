Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 2,555 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Joseph O’donnell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 43,397 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $461,310.11.
VIZIO Stock Performance
VZIO stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
