Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 50,575 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $302,944.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in QuantumScape by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

