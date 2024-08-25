Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 50,575 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $302,944.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QuantumScape Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.62.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in QuantumScape by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
