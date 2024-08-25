Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $175.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $101.51 and last traded at $103.86. Approximately 8,232,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 21,232,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.26.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 59,707 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $719,000. LHM Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

