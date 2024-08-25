Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cetera Investment Advisers’ 3rd Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 252.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,088 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $814,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Microsoft by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 470,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $198,024,000 after acquiring an additional 115,179 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

