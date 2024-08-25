Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 17,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,029,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $763,108,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 31,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $416.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

