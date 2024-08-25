MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.93 and last traded at $141.12. 4,896,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,997,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.94.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 12.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

