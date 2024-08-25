Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Critical Survey

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $216.62 million 8.64 $36.09 million $0.16 111.56 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.88 million 4.79 $1.46 million $0.40 36.88

Analyst Ratings

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Mid-Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Columbia Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 4.11% 2.43% 0.24% Mid-Southern Bancorp 9.17% 3.18% 0.42%

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans, such as automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services comprising remote deposit, lockbox service, sweep accounts, and escrow services. The company operates full-service banking offices in New Jersey; and branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.