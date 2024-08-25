MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 3,098.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

