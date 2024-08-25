Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 69639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of £5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.25.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

