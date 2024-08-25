Mitchell R. Butier Sells 10,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $2,142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,144,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $219.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.64.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,050,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

