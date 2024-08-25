Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 66 ($0.86) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mobico Group from GBX 65 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mobico Group Price Performance

Mobico Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £432.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.81. Mobico Group has a 1 year low of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.25 ($1.21).

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

