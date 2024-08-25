Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 1,557,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,434,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

MBLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 6.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

