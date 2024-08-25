Mohammad Hadi Abassi Sells 195,000 Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Stock

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$253,500.00.

CVE:AEP opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of C$9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. Research analysts predict that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.040037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cormark cut their target price on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Clarus Securities raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

