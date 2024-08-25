Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,255 shares of company stock worth $426,910. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

