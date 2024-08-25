Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

