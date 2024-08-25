Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,466 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

