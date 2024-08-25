Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 12-Month High at $430.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.54), with a volume of 670992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.54) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

