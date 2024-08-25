MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $261.69

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $261.69, but opened at $254.47. MongoDB shares last traded at $253.06, with a volume of 144,319 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.
MongoDB Trading Up 0.4 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
