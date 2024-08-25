Morgan Stanley Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $121.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

NYSE:DTE opened at $123.82 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

