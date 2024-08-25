Morgan Stanley Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $110.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. Vistra has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

