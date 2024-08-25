Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mplx were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mplx by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Mplx Stock Up 0.7 %

Mplx stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.