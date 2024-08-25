MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.14

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $99.14, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $609.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.
