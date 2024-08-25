Navam Welihinda Sells 5,000 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,466.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Navam Welihinda sold 17,397 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $582,277.59.

On Thursday, June 20th, Navam Welihinda sold 18,271 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $607,693.46.

HCP opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCP. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

