Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $696,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Navient by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Navient by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 196,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.



