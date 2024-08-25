Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $16.10

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $16.50. Navigator shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 33,035 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Navigator Stock Performance

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Navigator’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 506,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

