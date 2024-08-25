nCino (NCNO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NCNO opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

