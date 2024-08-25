nCino (NCNO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.