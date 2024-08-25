NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Lowered to $103.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. NetEase has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NetEase by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 55.5% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

