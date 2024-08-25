NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.59, but opened at $85.43. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NetEase shares last traded at $83.48, with a volume of 1,064,460 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NetEase by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in NetEase by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.