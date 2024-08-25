NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.59, but opened at $85.43. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NetEase shares last traded at $83.48, with a volume of 1,064,460 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NetEase by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in NetEase by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

