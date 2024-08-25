NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.59, but opened at $85.43. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NetEase shares last traded at $83.48, with a volume of 1,064,460 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Get NetEase alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NetEase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 55.5% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.