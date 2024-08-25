NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Insider Jean A. Bua Sells 19,205 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

NTCT stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NTCT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTCT

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.