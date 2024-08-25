NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 343.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 32.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 22.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 183,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NETSTREIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.6 %

NTST stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 933.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.