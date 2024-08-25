New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,792 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544,008 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $25,018,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DCI opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.