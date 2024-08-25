New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 792 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kirby by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after buying an additional 68,420 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 43,465 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kirby by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,123 shares of company stock worth $1,807,454 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $119.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

