New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

