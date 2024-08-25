New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after buying an additional 292,357 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $141.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $141.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.