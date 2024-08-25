New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $223.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

