New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.45 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

