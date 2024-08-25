New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.89 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.24 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

