New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after buying an additional 558,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,260,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,339,000 after acquiring an additional 168,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $343,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $136,272.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $343,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,281 shares of company stock worth $2,975,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

CBSH stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

