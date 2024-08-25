New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.60 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.