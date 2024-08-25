New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

