New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.68 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Catalent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.