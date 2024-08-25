New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Bath & Body Works worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI opened at $35.60 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

