New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of First Horizon worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FHN opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

