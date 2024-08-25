New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

