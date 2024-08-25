New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Allegion by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.3% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.43. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

