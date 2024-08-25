New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 808,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

